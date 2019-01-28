Ludkin laps it up with yet another award for Australia Day

MOMENTUM: Michael Ludkin is currently playing for the Queensland Open Men's team in the ACT.

SOFTBALL: The trophy cabinet must be near capacity at Michael Ludkin's house.

Ludkin added the Senior Sportsperson Award to his collection at the Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day awards ceremony.

Ludkin recently competed in the National Open Men's Championship for Queensland, which finished in fifth place with two wins.

Softball has been a big part of Ludkin's life.

He started to play the game as a four-year-old. and has built an impressive CV which includes a world championship with the under-19 Australian Steelers' who won the 12th WBSC Junior Men's Softball World Championship final against Japan last year.

He was vice-captain of the youth Aussie team.

Ludkin said at the time it was one of his greatest achievements in his career.

His leadership qualities again came to prominence when he guided Queensland's U19 side to victory in the Nox Bailey Shield at the National Softball Championship in Sydney.

Ludkin was also selected to represent Queensland in the U23 team before he transitioned to the senior ranks this year.

He has coached junior Gladstone representative sides and assists junior and master players before championships.

The Australian Steeler vice-captain could not be contacted before yesterday's print deadline.

Meanwhile, the Gladstone Softball Association competition resumes after the Christmas and new year break.

Senior games return on Thursday and Friday.

The men's match between Red Sox and Blue Jays starts at 6.30pm while the women are back on Friday.

Souths meet Telfords at 6.30pm and then Souths back up against Bleats at 8.15pm.

Junior competitions returns as well on Thursday and Friday.

See the full schedule on the Softball Gladstone Inc Sports TG website.