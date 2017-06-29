Lucky win has extra meaning

LUCKY WIN: Mark Higgins won tickets from The Observer to see Pacquiao vs Horn.

FOR boxing fan Mark Higgins, winning a double pass ticket to the Pacquiao and Horn fight holds special meaning.

Mark's eldest grandson was named after Manny Pacquiao.

"I found out yesterday that he was named after Pacquiao," Mr Higgins said.

After starting his business Evo Windows and Doors eight months ago, Mark said he and his wife couldn't wait for the break away from Gladstone after months of work.

"I love fighting, the skills they use ... to go on the trip and see a local fighter, it's huge."

With a love for boxing since he was young, Mark said he couldn't believe he won tickets to see the fight.

Mark won a $2000 travel voucher from the Observer for flights and accommodation as well as a double pass to see the fight 'Pacquiao vs Horn' at Suncorp Stadium at Brisbane this weekend.