Lucky Toowoomba grandfather scoops $200,000 in lottery

The man revealed he'd worked hard all his life and couldn't wait to enjoy his prize.

A TOOWOOMBA grandfather in his 80s says he's feeling younger than ever after hearing the news he won $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries.

The Queensland player won the guaranteed first prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1351, drawn Thursday.

The happy winner, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry at The Lucky Charm Clifford Gardens, Shop 2-2A Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre, Anzac Avenue, Toowoomba.

A Golden Casket official contacted the man this morning to break the life-changing news.

"I won $200,000? Golly, that's gorgeous," he said.

"I'm very happy of course, I feel so numb.

"I'm in my 80s but I'm feeling younger than ever right now."

The retiree said he'd be enjoying his prize throughout his well-earned retirement.

"I've worked all my life and by gee this is going to be a big help for us," he said.

"I've always had an agreement with my daughter that I'd share some of it with her if I ever won so I suppose I'll be doing that."

The Lucky Charm Clifford Gardens owner Kirk Picton said the win had created an exciting buzz at the outlet.

"There's a frenzy of customers and staff who are all so ecstatic about the win," Mr Picton said.

"We're extremely happy to have sold that life-changing prize.

"Congratulations to the winner, we wish him all the very best."