Lucky rescue for injured pelican at 1770

HOOKED ON WILDLIFE: Neil Mergard brings the pelican injured by fishing tackle to shore.

NEIL Mergard noticed something unusual at the 1770 boat ramp at the marina last week.

It was a young pelican and the bird was in trouble.

"A hook had actually gone through the animal's beak and into its throat, and the (fishing) line was down its back," Mr Mergard, the owner of 1770 LARC! Tours, said.

Luckily, one year ago, Mr Mergard had undertaken a bird catching course organised by wildlife carer Yvonne Thompson.

The course's participants practised their bird catching skills on chickens.

"I just applied the technique (used on the chickens)," Mr Mergard said.

"Basically I (made) a noose on the ground, and pinned (the noose) onto the sand."

Mr Mergard then used some pilchards from his boat to lure the bird into the noose.

"I flipped it, caught it by the foot and put it in a cardboard box", he said.

The bird was taken to Agnes Coast Vet Clinic where vet Susannah Plumridge removed the hook and pronounced the pelican was ready for release.

The pelican was happily released from near where it was found.