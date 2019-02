IT was lucky no one was killed during yesterday's "crime spree”, detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen told media this morning.

Gladstone Police have arrested and charged three people who they allege stole two cars, travelled at speeds of 160km/h and broke in to several houses.

It is alleged a 27-year-old Rockhampton man and a 43-year-old West Gladstone man and a 41-year-old Gladstone woman were travelling in a Ford Falcon at high speeds before the driver lost control and crashed down an embankment and into a fence of a Boyne Island home.

Sgt Andersen said they fled the scene to Boyne Plaza, where it is alleged they tried to steal a vehicle from a woman whose three children were in the car.

Members of the public heard and came to the woman's aid.

Sgt Andersen said they then stole a 90-year-old man's car from Chauvel Ct, Boyne Island, around 5.15pm.

They allegedly took off in the silver Subaru Forrester, which was located by police by 6pm yesterday.

Two men who allegedly crashed through a Boyne Island home's fence yesterday around 5.30pm, were caught by police at 9.40pm last night. Tegan Annett

Sgt Andersen said they stole a Holden Barina and crashed at Burua.

The 43-year-old man was found on a railway access road in Beecher and taken into custody at 9.40pm and at 12.35am the two others were found near Beecher. .

"They were obviously driving very dangerously, it was very lucky no one was killed,” Sgt Andersen said.

"We will allege they were reaching speeds of up to 160km/h.

"They were travelling on the incorrect side of the road and forcing other vehicles from the roadway ... They also collided with several other vehicles including trucks on the highway.”

Sgt Andersen said the three people were tested for drugs once found, which would be subject to the police investigation.

He appealed to any residents with photos, videos or dashcam footage of the events to contact police.

If you have any information phone Gladstone Police on 4971 3222 or Policelink