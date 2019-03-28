Lucky Luca gets a second chance at sea

RECOVERY: Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre volunteer Dale Comley and turtle taxi volunteer Yvonne Tompson released Luca the green sea turtle back into the ocean at Agnes Water.

AFTER being found with leeches and stranded on the beach late last year, Luca the green sea turtle yesterday was given her second chance at sea.

Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre volunteers released Luca back into the ocean at Agnes Water main beach where she was found on November 21 last year, weighing 9.7kg.

Luca was underweight, suffering from leeches and a small open wound on the side of her belly and was unable to dive.

"She was initially very sick and didn't eat for the first fortnight, after which the treatments and care began to kick in, and she was on her way to reaching her goal weight of 12.7kg,” QITRC owner Bob McCosker said.

Upon her release yesterday, Luca weighed 14.1kg.

"She will be missed at the centre although she was only in care for a few months. Luca was often seen following the volunteers and carers around the pool edge, hoping to get some more food, or in the afternoon getting her daily treat of red cabbage that she loved so much.”

Mr McCosker said it was not always in the ocean, or in the harbour that turtles could be spotted.

"Sometimes they will beach themselves for a rest and to sunbake, or other times they will beach themselves in a plea for some help as they are exhausted and unable to continue on,” he said.

If you see a stranded, sick or injured turtle call 1300ANIMAL or Quoin Island on 0408431304.