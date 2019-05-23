Lucky little news agent

WINNING lottery would be great for Gwen Bills's customers at Agnes News but winning $10,000 through The Observer's Town Proud campaign would be just as good.

And with three division three winners in the past three weeks, the shop's lucky odds are pretty high.

Mrs Bills re-joined the Town Proud campaign after a successful 2018.

"It brings people into your shop and everyone looks forward to winning,” Mrs Bills said.

She said for a town like Agnes Water shopping local was fundamental.

"It just keeps shops from closing down,” Mrs Bills said.

"There is a time where they're going to come and want something they can't get online and they know we've got it.

"But if we're not here it's going to make it a dead Agnes Water.”

Mrs Bills has been operating the business for the past 11 years.

Product wise she said the shop was expanding its range to include more giftware and branching out into craft hobby products.

However, lottery items are still one of the biggest sellers.

"We've had a couple of top prizes on the scratchies,” Mrs Bills said.

