WATCH OUT - It's duckling season and they may be crossing Glenlyon Road.
News

WHAT THE DUCK? Why these animals are hitting the streets

by Penny Hoffmann
26th Sep 2018 11:00 AM

THEY'RE small, fluffy, cute and have absolutely no road sense whatsoever.

Which is why motorists travelling along Glenlyon Rd between the the Railway Dam duck pond and Happy Valley Park should keep an eye out for our small feathered friends.

This month is the beginning of the duck migration season where newborn ducklings start to explore their surroundings with their parents.

 

Unfortunately we cannot always rely on animals to be cautious, and mother ducks will flee from their ducklings if there are high threats of danger.

Recently two adult ducks were seen guiding their seven ducklings across the Glenlyon Rd on their way back to the water as traffic pulled to a stop to allow them safe passage.

Sometimes they're not such lucky ducks.

The dam is surrounded by homes and flightless ducklings are easy prey for roaming cats and dogs.

Anyone finding an injured, ill or orphaned native animal should call the Gladstone Wildlife Carers on 0427 0168 03.

If you want to look after an animal until a licensed wildlife carer arrives, remove any threats, such as other animals, wrap it in a towel, place it into a box with holes in it and put the box in a dark room and do not disturb it.

Do not attempt to feed the animal or give it water.

You are legally only allowed to keep an animal for 72 hours.

ducklings duck ponds glenlyon road railway dam
