Lucky lady donates toys

LADY LUCK: John Veber, Cheryl Royal-Scott and Lisa Veber with all the toys Lisa has won in raffles this year and is donating to local families. Greg Bray

LISA Veber is a lucky lady and she's happy to share the fruits of her winnings.

Mrs Veber and her son John approached The Observer with a car boot full of toys, all of them won by Mrs Veber.

"Most of the stuff I win is either in raffles or cent sales," she said.

"One year I won a dinghy."

Mr Veber said his mother did not know what to do with all the children's toys she had won throughout the year.

"I don't have any kids," he said.

"So I said 'let's ask The Observer', so we brought them here."

The Observer's administration assistant Cheryl Royal-Scott was delighted with the donation.

"We'll put these with the other presents going to our adopt-a-family drive," Ms Royal-Scott said.

"We'll certainly be making a lot of children very happy this year at Christmas.

"It's wonderful."

Gladstone residents have the opportunity to get behind the adopt-a-family campaign to help make a stranger's Christmas much brighter.

Readers can select a family and get in contact with the listed charity by viewing the online list.