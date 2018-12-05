Menu
LADY LUCK: John Veber, Cheryl Royal-Scott and Lisa Veber with all the toys Lisa has won in raffles this year and is donating to local families.
News

Lucky lady donates toys

Gregory Bray
by
5th Dec 2018 5:00 PM

LISA Veber is a lucky lady and she's happy to share the fruits of her winnings.

Mrs Veber and her son John approached The Observer with a car boot full of toys, all of them won by Mrs Veber.

"Most of the stuff I win is either in raffles or cent sales," she said.

"One year I won a dinghy."

Mr Veber said his mother did not know what to do with all the children's toys she had won throughout the year.

"I don't have any kids," he said.

"So I said 'let's ask The Observer', so we brought them here."

The Observer's administration assistant Cheryl Royal-Scott was delighted with the donation.

"We'll put these with the other presents going to our adopt-a-family drive," Ms Royal-Scott said.

"We'll certainly be making a lot of children very happy this year at Christmas.

"It's wonderful."

Gladstone residents have the opportunity to get behind the adopt-a-family campaign to help make a stranger's Christmas much brighter.

Readers can select a family and get in contact with the listed charity by viewing the online list.

