Lucky lady donates toys
LISA Veber is a lucky lady and she's happy to share the fruits of her winnings.
Mrs Veber and her son John approached The Observer with a car boot full of toys, all of them won by Mrs Veber.
"Most of the stuff I win is either in raffles or cent sales," she said.
"One year I won a dinghy."
Mr Veber said his mother did not know what to do with all the children's toys she had won throughout the year.
"I don't have any kids," he said.
"So I said 'let's ask The Observer', so we brought them here."
The Observer's administration assistant Cheryl Royal-Scott was delighted with the donation.
"We'll put these with the other presents going to our adopt-a-family drive," Ms Royal-Scott said.
"We'll certainly be making a lot of children very happy this year at Christmas.
"It's wonderful."
Gladstone residents have the opportunity to get behind the adopt-a-family campaign to help make a stranger's Christmas much brighter.
Readers can select a family and get in contact with the listed charity by viewing the online list.