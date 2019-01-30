Menu
Gladstone Volunteer Marine Rescue, Gladstone 1 VMR.
LUCKY ESCAPE: Off-duty VMR skipper responds to midnight call

Matt Taylor
by
30th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
A BOATIE has had a lucky escape after a midnight call for assistance was picked up by an off-duty VMR skipper last Saturday.

Aided by perfect tides for a trip up The Narrows, Gladstone 1 was activated by the off-duty volunteer who located the vessel and had it towed safely back to Ramsay Crossing.

The VMR vessel returned to Gladstone Marina as the sun was rising.

It was a lucky break for the boatie whose call was picked up on channel 82, however Gladstone's VMR closes at 6pm daily with VTS maintaining the overnight watch through channel 16.

It was the second incident attended by VMR over the weekend after another vessel experienced engine trouble at Curtis Island's South End boat ramp.

QGC Rescue 111 responded to the call for assistance and towed the vessel with four people on board safely back to Gladstone Marina.

