LUCKY CITY: Visitors are buying Gladstone's lotto tickets

Could these be your lucky Lotto balls?

PEOPLE from interstate have cashed their Lotto dollars in to the Gladstone region, as thousands are expected to buy last minute tickets for tonight's Powerball draw.

Prize money of $110million is up for grabs and recent statistics show a winning ticket could be sold in Gladstone.

The region has been identified as one of the luckiest places for lotto in Queensland - after three major lottery prizes in the first five months of 2019.

The most recent win was in May when an anonymous man won $200,000 after buying his first-ever Lucky Lotteries ticket online.

In March, a retiree won Gladstone's biggest prize of the year so far - taking home $1million in Gold Lotto.

He was one of two division winners nationally.

Nextra Valley Newsagency owner Rosalie McPherson said her store has been buzzing in the lead up to tonight's draw.

"People that were here (in Gladstone) on business - their families have been ringing them saying Gladstone is the lucky hotspot,” Ms McPherson said.

As a result, family members have been requesting them to purchase tickets in Gladstone.

"The atmosphere has been great, everyone's wanting to win.”

Ms McPherson also estimated a thousand people rolled through the doors of her store to buy tickets today.

Since 2016, there have been 14 major lotto wins in the Gladstone region.

The numbers are expected to be drawn tonight at 8.30pm.

GLADSTONE TALKS: What would you do with $110 million?

"I think I would pay off a lot of debt and help a lot of people that I know."

Andrew Silver, Gladstone

"I think I would pay off a lot of debt and help a lot of people that I know.”

"Just enjoy my life. Nothing's going to change because you still have your family with you and as long as you have them - that's it."

Rodelio Tantay, South Gladstone

"Just enjoy my life. Nothing's going to change because you still have your family with you and as long as you have them - that's it.”

"I think I will pay out the housing loan and go overseas. Just have a relaxing holiday."

Tara Andrews, West Gladstone

"I think I will pay out the housing loan and go overseas. Just have a relaxing holiday.”