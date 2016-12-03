Lucky break on hot weather hell

HEATWAVE: While the state swelters, Gladstone is expected to miss out on the brunt of the hot conditions covering Queensland.

LIVING by the coast has its advantages and while a fair whack of the state is set to swelter and suffer through heatwaves over the weekend, Gladstone is thankfully expected to miss out.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted a maximum temperature today of 32 degrees, which is only 2 degrees above the average.

BoM forecaster David Bernard said a "low intensity heatwave” would clip the coast, making "Gladstone the place to be”.

"But the serious stuff is in the interior, west of Biloela and around the Central Highlands area,” Mr Bernard said.

"The whole interior is covered by a hot air mass which has been caused by an upper level ridge and a general lack of cloudiness and it's these conditions that lead to the very hot conditions.”

He said Gladstone was lucky because a sea breeze "would kick in by the late morning” which would help to keep us cool.

"The central coast is away from the weather action and you guys are really out of the worst of it,” Mr Bernard said.

But if you still think 32 degrees is hot, spare a thought for those in Rockhampton and Biloela where maximum temperatures should hit 37 and 40 degrees today, respectively.

The maximum temperature in Gladstone tomorrow is will drop by one and reach 31 degrees, with light winds blowing throughout the day.

Mr Bernard said the hot conditions would ease in the middle of next week.