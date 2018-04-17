LSD charge a wake-up call for 19yo

Defence lawyer Tom Polley said the teen was lucky he had been caught at the beginning of his drug experimentation, and the experience had served as a wake-up call.

A "STUPID endeavour" to share in the purchase of LSD for a mate's birthday almost landed a 19-year-old Gladstone man a criminal record.

The man appeared in the Gladstone District Court yesterday charged with supplying a dangerous drug.

The court was told he was driving at Tannum Sands on June 3 last year when his car was pulled over and searched by police. After officers allegedly found MDMA tablets, which are the subject of charges going through another court, the man admitted he had provided seven LSD tablets to a friend for $130.

Judge Michael Shanahan agreed sentencing him to a year of probation.

No conviction was recorded.