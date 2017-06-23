Loyal lady's life at the Mt Larcom Show

SHOW VETERAN: Mt Larcom show patron Jean Peters has worked tirelessly at the show since it was started again after the war in 1953. She has never missed a show and has won dozens of awards.

AFTER more than a decade of recovery after the war, the Mt Larcom Show got up and running in 1953 and one loyal show lady is yet to miss a show.

For 64 years, Mrs Jean Peters has been doing everything at the show from working on the history exhibits at the pavilion to feeding the volunteers in the lead-up to show day.

"I still help every way I can," Mrs Peters said.

"(In the 1950s) for a start, the ring was still all timber, we had a lot of work to do, everyone came and pulled their weight."

Also a humble award-winning fruit cake maker, Mrs Peters said her and her husband had "too many" champion Illawarra cattle, with so many trophies they have donated them to the history exhibit at the show.

While show people start filtering into the showgrounds to prepare for the weekend, a magpie flew into the power line, cutting off their power.

Mt Larcom Show committee member Kaylene Hooley said she hoped it would be the first, and last, bump for the show.

With 88 sites organised for the weekend, Ms Hooley said they had a few new stalls and attractions.

"We have a free children's treasure hunt this year," she said.

Ms Hooley said anyone could pick up a form and collect tokens at the eight locations across the show, where they then put their entry in to win a bike voucher. Every participant also receives a small prize for entering.

The show's biggest ute muster will take place and ute muster sub-committee member Gary Campbell said they were striving to be as big as Denny's Ute Muster.

"Utes are the link to rural (life), one day we'll be equivalent to the Deniliquin Ute Muster - we're striving for that," he said.

Everything from whip cracking displays, rides, tradition and untraditional food vendors, Ms Hooley said as long as the children were happy, adults would be.

"For me, I'm a long time local so I can see heaps of people I know," she said.

"It's the yearly catch-up for the community from an adult's perspective."

WHAT: Mt Larcom Show

WHEN: 8am-8pm Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25

WHERE: Narrows Rd, Mt Larcom (Mt Larcom Showgrounds)

COST: from $5 (concession day pass ) to $40 (family weekend pass)

Saturday

8am - Animal farm opens

8am - Eljays Freestyle Motorcycle Stunt through day

9am to 2pm - Free face painting

9.30am - Chainsaw sculpturing

10am - Magician

1.30pm - Animal farm pig races

6pm - The Patons live band

7pm - APLNG fireworks

7.15pm - Walters Whips and Flames show

Ute muster drive from Mt Larcom to Gladstone Marina

Sunday