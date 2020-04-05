Lowry needs a trailer for all his awards

Sam Lowry also represented North Quuensland at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Toowoomba.

CRICKET: It has been a stellar season for The Glen captain Sam Lowry.

After he led The Glen to the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge title for the very first time, he has picked up a number of awards.

Lowry, not surprisingly, was player of the final against Frenchville after his spectacular unbeaten 72 runs.

He also picked up the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated representative cricketer of the year, the A-grade player of the year and best A-grade bowling average awards.

Lowry’s teammate Jason Seng and David Heymer were also big contributors.

Seng topped the A-grade batting average with 56.20 runs while Heymer wone the best batting aggregate award with 360 runs.

The Glen’s Damien Levett got the best A-grade bowling aggregate with 11 wickets.

Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super Leage reserve grad premiers The Glen Black’s Sam Pitt won the player of the year.

He also took out the GCI seniors batting average with 67.60 and aggregate of 338 runs.

Yaralla White’s Kane Jarvis led the way with the ball with 24 wickets and fellow quick Brendan Schonknecht played a huge role for The Glen Black.

He won the best bowling average of 9.57.

Jessica Hall won the President’s Trophy while BITS Gold were the B-grade premiers.

All the GCI grand finals were washed out because of rain.

