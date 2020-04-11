Lowry named player of the year

Queensland's Sam Lowry bats against New South Wales in Australian Country Cricket Championships round nine at Captain Cook ovals, Thursday, January 9, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Queensland's Sam Lowry bats against New South Wales in Australian Country Cricket Championships round nine at Captain Cook ovals, Thursday, January 9, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

CRICKET: After a tremendous year with great results, Gladstone cricketer Sam Lowry has been named Queensland Government Male Country Player of the Year.

Despite playing well for Queensland Country at the national championship and receiving an Australian Country cap, Lowry was surprised about the win.

“It was unexpected because there’s a lot of very good players but I’m proud to have received it,” Lowry said. “I had a pretty good year with runs at every sort of level.”

Sam Lowry has awarded with an Australian Country Cricket Cap after his stellar campaign at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Toowoomba

Queensland Cricket coach Tony Hampson said Lowry received the award for his outstanding performance at the Australian Country Cricket Championship.

“Sam had an outstanding carnival,” Hampson said.

“He was our leading batter and really held the innings together in all matchers, whether we were on top for fighting from behind.”

Hampson said Lowry’s great class and maturity helped the team be as successful as it was.

“He was also outstanding in the field in his leadership as vice-captain,” Hampson said.

“On and off the field he’s great to have on the team.

“His passion and dedication is really evident.”

And with the season over, Lowry looks to the next.

“Hopefully we can do it all again,” he said.

“Fingers crossed I can go a little bit better because there’s a few things I want to tick off the list like a national title and to win a North Queensland championship.

“That would be just as satisfying.”

But in the meantime, Lowry is doing his best to keep fit during the off-season.

“I was playing hockey but that got cancelled so I’ve been running when I can,” he said.

“I’m just trying to stay as fit as I can.”