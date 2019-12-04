Lowry gets state honour

Sam Lowry at the crease for Queensland Country against Victoria Country at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Geraldton, WA.

CRICKET: A championship-leading runs tally at the recent Queensland Country Championship in Brisbane has earned The Glen captain Sam Lowry higher honours.

The classy left-hander and handy medium pace bowler was chosen in the Queensland Country side that will play in the Toyota Australian Country Cricket Championship in Toowoomba from January 3-11.

It’s the second year in a row Lowry has been selected.

Lowry scored 121 runs from three games at an average of 40.33 runs for North Queensland in the three-game Queensland Country Championship.

“I’m very pleased and came in when the team needed a contribution and I’m glad I could make that contribution,” he said.

In fact his contributions came in threes with 20, 75 and 26 against South Queensland that helped the northerners to big wins in the respective T20, 50 and 45-over games.

Lowry will also be the team’s vice-captain and he explained why, in his opinion, he was chosen as the deputy.

“I’m very proud to be vice-captain and I’m pretty happy with how I led the team over the weekend, so I guess they see leadership potential in me,” he said.

Lowry noted he had improved a certain aspect of his batting and that was – no pun intended – playing a straight bat.

“In regards to improvement, I just keep working on hitting the ball nice and straight because the square of the wicket stroke-play comes pretty naturally to me,” Lowry said.

After his five-wicket haul for The Glen against Gracemere two weekends ago, Lowry was not required with the ball in Brisbane.

However he said he was always willing to take the cherry at representative level and worked on the craft of bowling.

“I work on both but at the next level, because we carry an extra bowler where 12 can bowl, I’m not really needed,” Lowry said.

“I still put my hand up though if needed because I love having a bowl.”

Lowry joins fellow Central Queenslanders Logan Whitfield and Joe McGahan in the Queensland Country team.