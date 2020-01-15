Menu
Sam Lowry bats for Queensland against Australian Capital Territory in Australian Country Cricket Championships round six at Middle Ridge Park, Monday, January 6, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Cricket

Lowry gets Aussie reward with cap

NICK KOSSATCH
15th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
CRICKET: The Glen captain Sam Lowry has been rewarded with a second Australian Country baggy green cap.

He’s in the Aussie merit team named after the Australian Cricket Country Championship that finished in Toowoomba last Friday.

Lowry’s Queensland team missed the final because of its loss to Western Australia.

The stylish left-hander’s campaign was brilliant in which he scored 372 runs in 10 innings, two of those as not out and averaged 46.5.

“I was named, so pretty pumped to get my second Australian Country cap,” he said.

“I was feeling really good, and the ball just seemed to be a bit bigger so hopefully that can continue back home for the mighty Glen.”

Lowry did lament a missed opportunity to make the final in which Victoria beat the men from the west by 49 runs.

West Aussie Bevan Bennell torched Queensland with a sensational 100 and Lowry said he was the difference.

“We dropped him a couple of times, which really hurt us,” he said.

Lowry will return to lead The Glen in its huge match against Gracemere Bulls in Rockhampton this Saturday.

