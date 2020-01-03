Lowry finishes game one with a six

Sam Lowry at the crease for Queensland Country.

CRICKET: The Glen’s Sam Lowry and his Queensland side have made the perfect start at the Toyota Australian Country Cricket Championship in Toowoomba today.

In game one of the T20 format, vice-captain Lowry and Chris Gillam (77runs off 49 balls) combined for a partnership of 63 runs to steer the Maroons to a six-wicket win chasing the ACT’s 6-158.

Lowry, who finished with a classy 31 off 30 balls played the perfect foil role with Gillam and Christopher Stanger.

Lowry completed the game with his second six as Queensland finished on 4-163.

Stanger smashed an unbeaten 46 with five sixes and two fours and he also took 3-30.

Queensland meet Victoria at 2.30pm today.

