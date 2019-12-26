Lowry excited to be in leadership group

Sam Lowry at the crease for Queensland Country against Victoria Country at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Geraldton, WA.

CRICKET: Queensland Country vice-captain Sam Lowry says the team is capable of going all the way in the Toyota Australian Country Cricket Championship, which starts in Toowoomba on January 3.

Lowry, who is also skipper of The Glen, said the Queensland team was well rounded.

“It’s well balanced and we have batsmen who can bowl and bowlers who can bat,” Lowry said.

Central Queenslands Sam Lowry celebrates the bowling of Darling Downs Kris Glass.

Lowry has been in blazing form with the bat and can also snare the odd wicket with his medium pacers.

He said to be named vice-captain of the state team was an honour.

“It’s great and was a bit unexpected as well,” Lowry said.

“I guess I was chosen because I did pretty well as captain of the Central Queensland team at the North Queensland Open Zone Championship.”

Lowry last donned the Queensland Country colours two years ago and believed changes in playing personnel would stand the side in good stead.

“Our coach Troy Paradies is a relaxed man and a great man manager as well,” he said.

“He leaves a lot to the individuals but is always there to have a chat to if you are struggling as well.”

Queensland opens its account with T20 games against the ACT and Victoria in round one and two on January 3.

The team will meet in Brisbane on Tuesday and will warm-up with two trial games against an Imparja Cup team. The grand final is on January 11.