Lowmead fire burns for ninth consecutive day

THE BLAZE at Lowmead is still ongoing, with firefighters battling the fire for a ninth consecutive day.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said three rural fire crews had monitored the fire at Stockbridge Road and Old Poweran Road overnight and during the day.

He said the vegetation fire has been burning on and off for the past two months, but has gained momentum in the past nine days.

“What makes the fire go on for so long is due to it being in an inaccessible area,” he said.

“Crews have to wait for the fire to come out before they can put plans in place.”

He said the fire was “fairly controlled” and crews have made the area safe by implementing backburning operations.

There are no threats to properties at this stage.

If you believe your property is under threat, call triple-0 (000) immediately.