Lowmead fire burning within containment lines

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are on scene at a bushfire burning within containment lines between Lowmead Road and John Clifford Way, near the Lowmead township.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medication close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.