Lowmead blaze inaccessible to fire crews

Multiple QFES crews are at the scene.

UPDATE 12.44pm:

LOWMEAD residents have been told to close their windows and doors as crews continue to try to extinguish a vegetation fire.

In an update issued at 12.20pm Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was burning near Seeds Rd, in the vicinity of Gorge Rd, Lowmead.

Multiple crews are still at the scene, and the fire is not posing any threat to property.

QFES said residents should close windows and doors, and those with a respiratory condition should keep medication close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Earlier 11.45am:

MULTIPLE fire crews are attempting to extinguish a fire at Lowmead.

The vegetation fire broke out yesterday afternoon and three crews are at the scene this morning.

The fire is currently in an inaccessible area near Seeds Rd.