Low vacancy rates push up property values

HOT PROPERTY: The sleek and stylish West Gladstone home at 7 Upper Piper Street has hit the market for $1.29 million.

DATA from the last quarter indicates Gladstone’s property market has turned around.

Hotspotting.com.au managing director Terry Ryder said it was good news for property owners.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel for investors and homeowners who bought when prices were high,” Mr Ryder said.

“There’s a number of suburbs with substantial growth over the last 12 months.”

He said values were still lower than they were 10 years ago, but were improving.

“In annual terms, West Gladstone is up 14 per cent,” he said.

Telina and New Auckland values rose 10 and five per cent respectively, but Tannum Sands showed the highest growth, with values up 22 per cent in 12 months.

Mr Ryder said median house prices in Kin Kora and Clinton were about $270,000.

“This year the median will probably nudge up to around $300,000,” he said.

A rise in renters has contributed to the increase. In 2016, the vacancy rate in Gladstone was 12 per cent, but now sits at 1.8 per cent, Mr Ryder said.

“When the vacancy rate gets so tight, and rents start to grow, property values will inevitably follow,” he said.

Remax Energy Boyne Island owner Ros Waters agreed the market was improving. She said a major indicator historically had been when values at the lower end of the market began to push up and the whole market started to move.

“It’s very difficult now to get rental properties so a lot of people are looking at their options to buy,” she said.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for people who’ve never bought before to consider buying while the prices are low.”

Ms Waters expected values to increase steadily.

“The next growth in real estate will be a lot more sustainable and attractive to people,” she said.

“It’s definitely the best time to buy now and probably a better time than it has been in 15 years.”