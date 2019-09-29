Menu
RUN AGROUND: VMR Round Hill Rescue and crew helped recue a vessel run aground.
News

Low tide rescue could have been “bad outcome”

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
IT WAS a recipe for disaster: extreme low tides, late at night, and two passengers who did not know Round Hill creek or their vessel very well and had not logged on to VMR.

The pair was lucky to have been rescued when a VMR vessel drove past after bringing in another boat from Lady Musgrave Island at speed.

VMR Round Hill secretary Josie Meng said the pair’s boat ran aground entering the bar just before midnight and ran aground again at 1am this morning before floating off at 5am.

Ms Meng said the pair may have had to abandon their vessel which could have been a “bad outcome” because they were not strong swimmers.

“It just highlights the fact people need to be very mindful of the creek,” she said.

“We do not advise people to come in the dark.

“This could have a been a different outcome.”

The Bureau of Meteorology said today the tide went down to 0.10m at 2.49am and tomorrow it is expected to drop to 0.11m at 3.29am at Round Hill Head. Ms Meng said it meant boaties need to take extra care.

“People need to consider their own safety as well as that of the volunteers,” she said.

“We’ll help where we can.”

When boating in Agnes Water or Seventeen Seventy, residents are urged to log on to VMR Round Hill on VHF channel 16.

