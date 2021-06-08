A maritime worker who tested positive to Covid-19 for a second time has been returned to hotel quarantine as a precaution after he posed a “very, very low risk” of spreading the virus, WA Premier Mark McGowan said.

The Colombian man returned a positive Covid-19 test result a day after completing two weeks in hotel quarantine.

He came to Perth via the United States in May, testing positive after his arrival in hotel quarantine at the Pan Pacific hotel in the CBD.

He was approved to leave on day 14 after submitting a negative test during his quarantine period.

However, when he was out in the community, his employer required him to do another test and he returned a positive result.

Premier McGowan said as a result, the man had been returned to quarantine as a “precaution”.

“The strong medical advice is he is a very, very low risk of being a spreader of virus,” Mr McGowan told reporters on Monday.

“He’s more likely to be a shedder of the virus.

“Some people are very strong shedders and so that means they can be picked up as positive cases even though he’s shedding, not spreading.

“As a precaution, he’s been put back into hotel quarantine.”

The Pan Pacific hotel in Perth. Picture: supplied

The man had 33 casual contacts, all of whom have been contacted by authorities.

He also wore a mask for the day he was out in public, Mr McGowan said.

He visited three venues, including a restaurant for dinner.

The WA health department said the man had spent only a short time in the community and was returned to hotel quarantine “based on an abundance of caution”.

“The man spent only a short time in the community, visited only a few places and wore a mask. He has returned to hotel quarantine based on an abundance of caution. Contact tracing is underway, again as a precaution,” the department said on Monday.



The WA health department reported no new cases of Covid-19 overnight.

Originally published as ‘Low risk’ man returns to quarantine