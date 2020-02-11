‘Low-life scum’ steal charity van

‘Low-life’ and ‘scum’ are some of the terms a furious community has used to describe thieves who snuck onto a family’s property and stole a charity coffee van.

‘Low-life’ and ‘scum’ are some of the terms a furious community has used to describe thieves who snuck onto a family’s property and stole a charity coffee van.

THIEVES have devastated a Waterford charity after stealing a coffee van which served homeless people.

Coffee 4 Charity owner Cass Gell said the van, her life's work, was stolen from under her nose in the early hours of this morning.

The theft comes days after police asked for help trying to find a workman's trailer,

which had specially fitted drawers and was stolen from an address at Shailer Park.

The side of the stolen coffee van.

The mother of seven said CCTV footage showed two men in a white stationwagon back into her Waterford property in the Woodlands Estate just before 5am.

She said the video showed a man getting out and directing the driver to back up before he hooks the trailer to the stationwagon.

Within five minutes the pair had left towing the $50,000 van, which Ms Gell used to raise money for a range of charities including Logan's Nightlight Homeless Services in Beenleigh.

CCTV footage shows a man hooking up the trailer to a white stationwagon.

"It is devastating as this week we are scheduled to help the homeless on Thursday night and we have two charity events on Saturday to raise money for Sewing for Charity," she said.

"We were also going to the Bethania Community Hall on Saturday for the Sunshine Coast Wildlife Rescue to help animals hurt in the bushfires."

Logan residents took to Facebook to condemn the act and slammed the pair as low-life scum.

Ms Gell asked anyone who was in the Woodlands Estate around 5am on Tuesday to check their dashcams and report any incidents to police.

Her phone number, 0498 213 410, is on the side of the van.