Low interest loans for bushfire-affected businesses

SMALL businesses affected by Gladstone region bushfires late last year may be eligible for assistance.

Businesses can access low interest disaster assistance loans of up to $500,000 to support their recovery journey.

Federal Minister for Natural Disaster and emergency Management David Littleproud said the loans would help bushfire affected businesses get back to what they do best – serving their communities and supporting the local economy.

“Businesses in these areas are reporting loss of trade, as well as impacts from loss of power in the aftermath of the fires,” he said.

“It’s about giving hardworking Australians a leg up during tough times.”

For more information, visit disasterassist.gov.au.