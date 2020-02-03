Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire at Colosseum late last year
Fire at Colosseum late last year
News

Low interest loans for bushfire-affected businesses

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SMALL businesses affected by Gladstone region bushfires late last year may be eligible for assistance.

Businesses can access low interest disaster assistance loans of up to $500,000 to support their recovery journey.

Federal Minister for Natural Disaster and emergency Management David Littleproud said the loans would help bushfire affected businesses get back to what they do best – serving their communities and supporting the local economy.

“Businesses in these areas are reporting loss of trade, as well as impacts from loss of power in the aftermath of the fires,” he said.

“It’s about giving hardworking Australians a leg up during tough times.”

For more information, visit disasterassist.gov.au.

bushfire recovery gladstone businesses
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Annual memorial to honour much-loved resident

        premium_icon Annual memorial to honour much-loved resident

        News Mr Lewis said the memorial day was to become an annual event to honour Gladstone born and raised Mr Hayne.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        BUILDER’S CONFIDENCE: Foundations laid for a solid 12 months for builders

        premium_icon BUILDER’S CONFIDENCE: Foundations laid for a...

        News GLADSTONE builders are reporting increased confidence and positivity in the local...

        • 3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Inaugural festival proves big hit with crowds

        premium_icon Inaugural festival proves big hit with crowds

        News The CQ Beer + Cider festival saw attendees sample craft brews and enjoying games...

        • 3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Meet the new face of Gladstone’s Catholic parish

        premium_icon Meet the new face of Gladstone’s Catholic parish

        News Following the departure of the Marist Fathers from Gladstone after 118 years, a...

        • 3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM