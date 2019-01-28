Low-income families eligible for sports vouchers

THE Queensland Government is investing almost $5.5million to help young Queenslanders start 2019 on the right foot through their favourite sport.

Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher said the next round of the Get Started Vouchers opens on February 6 and will provide $150 support for up to 36,000 Queensland children from low-income families.

"These vouchers enable young Queenslanders who might otherwise miss out to get active with their friends through sport and recreation," Mr Butcher said.

"These children and young people are from families which least can afford to pay membership fees to take part in organised sport and recreation," he said.

"The vouchers relieve the start-up costs for low-income families and this latest release from the Palaszczuk Government is especially timely as Queensland families move into the 2019 school year."

An incredible 191,169 vouchers have been distributed in the sports support program since January 2015, totalling $22.3 million.



"Get Started Vouchers have given hundreds of thousands of young Queenslanders the opportunity to play and reap all the rewards of sport," Mr Butcher said.



"These kids may otherwise have been sitting on the sidelines, or sitting around home, missing out on one of the best parts of growing up.



"The vouchers provide children the opportunity to join a team and learn important lessons that will guide them through life: mateship, responsibility, fair play and respect.



"And, of course, one of the biggest benefits is that it gets them away from their digital screens and out of the house so that they can get active and stay fit."

Mr Butcher said the vouchers can be redeemed at nearly 4300 sport or recreation clubs registered with the program.

"Eligible applicants are Queensland children and young people aged from 5 to 17 who hold, or whose parent, carer or guardian holds a valid Centrelink Health Care Card or Pensioner Concession Card with the child's name on it," he said.

"Alternatively, they can be identified by a registered referral agent, such as a school principal, school guidance officer, child safety officer or a police officer working with children/families in need."

For more information visit: qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding/getinthegame/getstarted