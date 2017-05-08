Low-flying choppers no cause for alarm

HARD WORK: In the coming weeks Powerlink will be conducting helicopter patrols of their network in the region.

IF YOU see helicopters too close to powerlines in Gladstone in the coming weeks, don't be alarmed.

The helicopter patrols are being done to help Powerlink Queensland maintain their high voltage electricity network.

Patrols are expected to take place until mid-June across the Gladstone region, where the company's network is located.

Powerlink chief executive Merryn York said the inspections were essential to their ongoing maintenance program, and completing this work with minimum disruption to local communities was a key focus.

She said the aim was to be as quick and non-disruptive as possible when doing the patrols.

"We want to minimise any potential disturbance to local residents near Powerlink's transmission lines while this essential work is carried out,” Ms York said.

"We appreciate their cooperation and patience.”

Ms York said during the aerial inspections, the helicopter pilot would try to maintain the maximum distance practically possible from houses, livestock and crops.

"Local residents may see the helicopter moving relatively quickly and at a low level along our transmission lines, and in some instances, it may need to pause to enable closer inspection of the lines,” she said.

Ms York said Powerlink was aware that low-flying helicopters had the potential to startle livestock, and encouraged anyone with questions about the patrols and the planned timing to contact Powerlink for further information.

"In particular, if you have a Powerlink easement on or near your property and would like to register your details to receive more information about upcoming patrols in your area, or to ensure your contact details are up to date, please contact us on FREECALL 1800 635 369 (during business hours),” she said.