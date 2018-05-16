Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Blue Care workers Ted Mayfield and Keith Davies at Blue Care Gladstone Community Care. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer
Blue Care workers Ted Mayfield and Keith Davies at Blue Care Gladstone Community Care. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer Luka Kauzlaric
Community

LOW ACT: Heartless charity thief gets a chance to come clean

Hannah Sbeghen
by
16th May 2018 9:55 AM

COULD this be the luckiest thief in Gladstone?

The volunteers at Blue Care are offering a heartless thief a chance to return a stolen television cabinet that was reportedly pinched from the charity's verandah just after 8pm.

The Blue Care Gladstone Community Care Centre at the corner of Margaret and Philip St is locked-up every night but surveillance cameras are always in use.

President Keith Davies said it was disappointing that someone had taken the cabinet which was intended for those in need.

"We do our best to raise funds for nursing homes and for someone to pinch a television cabinet is pretty sad,” he said.

"There are about 40 volunteers who offer their time sorting through the donations every Tuesday and we pack and prepare those items for sale on the weekend.

"People leave furniture, clothes and other items on the property and people are pretty honest about it too.”

Mr Davies said instead of dobbing the thief into the police straight away the volunteers were waiting for them to return it.

"This has happened on a few occasions in the past and instead of going to the police station this time were going to give them a chance to come clean.

"Plus we have their registration number of their car.”

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REJECTED: $1.2 billion development canned by council

    REJECTED: $1.2 billion development canned by council

    News Concerns over impact on Agnes Water/1770 as councillors vote five to four in favour of rejecting Hummock Hill development.

    Accused double murderer found dead in jail cell

    Accused double murderer found dead in jail cell

    Crime Rosedale man Russell Williams, 51, was charged in January.

    Council rejects Gladstone Show Society funding

    Council rejects Gladstone Show Society funding

    News Show might not go on past 2018.

    Man winched to safety from bulk carrier after injury at sea

    Man winched to safety from bulk carrier after injury at sea

    Breaking The man was taken to the Rockhampton hospital to be treated

    Local Partners