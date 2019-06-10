LOW ACT: Driver flees after smashing into 10-year-old's room

AN URRAWEEN family was terrified when an out of control driver smashed into their 10-year-old son's bedroom.

Mark and Kirsten Mannion's son ran from his room at the front of their Pembridge Cct rental home when he heard loud noises outside.

Just seconds later, a Toyota Prado ploughed through the wall, smashing the window and leaving shattered glass through the room.

The rear of the car had hit the wall so hard that tiles on the roof of the family-of-four's home had been shifted.

Debris and destruction after a 4WD hit a parked car and then smashed into a front bedroom at a house on Pembridge Circuit in Urraween. Resident Kirsten Mannion with the taillight assembly from the offending vehicle. Alistair Brightman

The damage to the rental home included a burst water main, destroyed front garden and side fence.

Their older son's 17-year-old girlfriend's Ford Festiva was also written off when the car hit it.

As Mr Mannion ran outside, he caught a glimpse of the rear of the offending car as it sped away into the darkness.

Resident Mark Mannion next to the damage to the front of the house. The boarded up area is his 10-year-old son's bedroom. Alistair Brightman

"It could have been a lot worse," Mr Mannion told the Chronicle.

"What if our son's girlfriend was in the car or getting out of it when it happened? What if our son was in the bedroom? What if it was a little to the right and went all the way through the window?

"You see all these things happen on the TV news and you never think it will happen to you."

Mr Mannion, who has lived in Hervey Bay for 10 years, said he believed wet conditions caused the driver to lose control.

He described the driver's choice to flee after hitting the house as a "low act".

"How can anyone drive away after doing something like this? It doesn't give you much faith in society," Mr Mannion said.

"Our son is sleeping in the lounge room, it's all boarded up but he's a bit scared to go back into his room."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mrs Mannion appealed to the public for help.

"Someone must know something, you don't come down these streets unless you live here or know someone who lives here," she said.

"We know the home owners very well and they are offering a reward for anyone who comes forward with information.

"We won't know the extent of the structural damage to the house until the insurance assessors get here but it isn't looking good."

Mrs Mannion said they had identified the car's model using pieces left behind at the scene.

The home owners are offering a reward for information about the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.