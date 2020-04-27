Low act deals fresh blow to out of work couple

A HEAVILY pregnant couple out of work due to coronavirus have been dealt another frustrating blow: dealing with a gutless graffiti tag on their now closed small business.

Bella and Euan Lovell are the co-owners of Fig and Frankies, a small alleyway bar in Broadbeach that opened in October last year.

The bar was the realisation of a two-year dream for the couple and their business partners Tom and Sam Angel.

Fig and Frankies owners Tom Angel, Euan and Bella Lovell, beside the graffiti. Picture: Jerad Williams.

However, with its main trade being specialty cocktails enjoyed on site, the couples were forced to close the bar in late March as coronavirus restrictions limited hospitality venues to takeaway only.

Mrs Lovell is 30 weeks pregnant with her and her husband's first child, while Mr and Mrs Angel are parents to two primary school-aged children.

The couples had been periodically checking in on the once popular venue when they noticed the markings.

"The first thing we saw was a big red sign on our wall," Mrs Lovell said.

"Unfortunately, when the wall outside was tagged, we were kind of waiting for that. It's a very white wall, it's pretty appealing.

Fig and Frankies owners Euan Lovell, Tom Angel and Bella Lovell. Picture: Jerad Williams.

"It was originally a dark wall. (When we opened) we went over it with a nice white wash."

Mrs Lovell said the graffiti had added to an already stressful time.

"We were already in a sucky situation. We had to close. Being a bar, in terms of takeaway, it's harder for us - we're not a food place, we're cocktails.

"We have so much pride our bar. The lack of respect for our property, it sucks. It's the money, time, love and effort we put into it … it's something we couldn't control, either."

The couples plan on leaving the graffiti until restrictions on hospitality are lifted again and they can reopen the bar.

They said they were grateful for their "kind landlord". However, the small number of staff employed were all casuals and had to be let go.

Originally published as Low act deals fresh blow to out of work couple