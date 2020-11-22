Loving mum's new business venture is the ‘bomb’

Bundaberg local Brittany Irons has started her own business making a range of aromatherapy products from natural ingredients. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Bundaberg local Brittany Irons has started her own business making a range of aromatherapy products from natural ingredients. Picture: Rhylea Millar

DETERMINED to be a positive influence on her son, a mum has started her own business, making her own aromatherapy products from natural ingredients.

When Bundaberg local Brittany Irons gave birth to a beautiful baby boy named Nate, who was born premature and weighed about 1kg, her world changed forever.

Selling a range of handmade and painted bath products, Britt's Candle and Melt Co sells candles, bath bombs, salts and soaps, using all natural ingredients. Picture: Rhylea Millar

The mother-of one wanted to create something special that would inspire her son to grow into the very best version of himself.

Now aged two-years-old, Nate is energetic, outgoing and loves cars and Ms Irons is achieving exactly what she set out to do, opening up her very own business, Britt's Candle and Melt Co.

"I wanted Nate to see both parents working and show him that in order to get what you want in life, you need to work hard for it," Ms Irons said.

"Hopefully Nate can take over the business one day."

Mother-of-one Brittany Irons said she started the business to inspire her son Nate and to rediscover herself. Picture: Rhylea Millar

But there was more than just the one reason behind building her own start-up.

After experiencing a tough time recently, Ms Irons found herself feeling depressed and a bit lost, so her friend who also makes candles encouraged her to give it a go.

"My friend got me into making the candles and then I started looking at bath products too," she said.

"I wasn't really feeling like my happy self, so I started creating these products to put myself back in my own element, but then I fell in love with it and the business happened from there."

Working from her home-based workshop, the mother-of-one creates bath bombs, salts, soaps and candles, using a blend of natural ingredients, when she then paints by hand.

And Nate is already a chip off the old block, attending markets with his mum and handing out his favourite products for customers who pass by the stall, to smell.

All bath bombs come in different designs, colours and flavours. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Taking four to six weeks for the products to cure, it took months for the small business owner to discover the perfect recipe that could survive the warmer climate.

"My dream is to open up a big workshop and then eventually a shop, so I do have big goals and aspirations for the business," Ms Irons said.

"It's so rewarding to see customer's faces when they see my products, especially the kids who get very excited about the different designs and colours.

"Every batch is different so I find that experimentation process with flavours, colours and designs to be really enjoyable."

Owner Brittany Irons with one of the Christmas gift hampers available through Britt's Candle and Melt Co. Picture: Rhylea Millar

While little Nate has always loved the water, Ms Irons said she hopes her products help children who fear having a bath, to enjoy the experience or create a distraction.

The new business owner said she has carefully considered the price list to ensure it is affordable for children who may be using their pocket money to purchase items.

Bath bombs range from $4 to $10, candles from $10 to $30, bath salts are $6, soaps are $4 or $12 for four and miniature bath bombs are $6 for a pack of seven or $8 for a pack of nine.

The small business owner said she loves experimenting and using her creativity to make unique designs. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Britt's Candle and Melt Co is a regular stall at local markets including Shalom, Apple Tree Creek and Bargara.

Alternatively, customers can place an order or arrange collection by contacting the business on Facebook, by clicking here.