Loving Lady Elliot just as much as we do

TAGGED off the coast of popular tourist destination Lady Elliot Island, nearly a month ago, it seems Amy the tiger shark is calling the island home.

Based on satellite tracking the 3.5m shark has travelled 137km in 25 days, and as of Saturday was still lingering off the island, only now she's made her way to the eastern side.

After several sightings in mid-January Lady Elliot Island executive assistant to the general manager Amy Gash said they contacted Richard Fitzpatrick, a shark specialist from Biopixel Oceans Foundation, regarding possible strategies around shark mitigation and deterrent measures.

"Shark stigma is mixed across Australia and on Lady Elliot Island we strongly believe that there are many nonlethal measures that can be used to prevent shark incidents," Ms Gash said.

"Knowledge of the movement patterns of these animals is essential in being able to manage our interactions."

According to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation A female tiger shark can have as many as 80 pups in a litter and are the only ovoviviparous species in its family; meaning it has pups through a combination of laying eggs (oviparous) and giving birth to live young (viviparous).