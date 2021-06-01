Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Blackwater teenager Jayden Ireland will be remembered by friends and family and a ceremony at Rockhampton on June 2.
Blackwater teenager Jayden Ireland will be remembered by friends and family and a ceremony at Rockhampton on June 2.
News

Loved ones to gather in memory of adored CQ teen

Kristen Booth
1st Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Central Queensland teenager Jayden Corrie Ireland, 18, will be remembered by friends and family on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old tragically died on Saturday, May 22 at Blackwater.

He was the much loved and cherished son of Corrie Ireland and Rachael Coyle, and big brother to Riley, Shaylah and Tayah.

“He was very loving, caring, protective, fun, easy going and he would do anything for his family at any time,” Ms Coyle said.

Family and friends of Jayden have been invited to attend a service at Rockhampton to celebrate his life.

The service will be held at the Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle, 650 Norman Road, North Rockhampton on Wednesday, June 2 from 3pm.

The ceremony will also be live streamed here, which will start at 2.45pm.

Originally published as Loved ones to gather in memory of adored CQ teen

blackwater funeral service jayden ireland rockhampton funeral
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Premium Content What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Family Fun The event aims to educate residents on the importance of living a sustainable life and safeguarding natural resources.

        Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Premium Content Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Politics “If he thinks he can just show up at Callide and erase that history, he’s...

        Two people hospitalised after Mount Larcom crash

        Premium Content Two people hospitalised after Mount Larcom crash

        Breaking A woman in her 20s and another person were involved in a single-vehicle rollover.

        Crisafulli slams government over power station maintenance

        Premium Content Crisafulli slams government over power station maintenance

        Politics ﻿Nearly half a million homes and businesses across the state and down into NSW lost...