Residents farewell dedicated RSPCA volunteer

LEGEND LOST: RSPCA Gladstone volunteer David Bromilow died recently. He enjoyed fishing and motor bikes, and is pictured with his staffy 'Molly'.

LEGEND LOST: RSPCA Gladstone volunteer David Bromilow died recently. He enjoyed fishing and motor bikes, and is pictured with his staffy 'Molly'. Contributed

RSPCA Gladstone lost one of its most devoted volunteers after the recent death of David Bromilow.

David had been a volunteer for RSPCA Gladstone since 2015 and foster-cared for at least 52 dogs and adopted Molly the staffy as his own.

Daughter Karley Bromilow fondly remembered her father as an amazing man who enjoyed life and looked after man's best friend.

"Every weekend he had a new dog and he was so generous, kind and loving towards our four-legged friends," Karley said.

"Dad had a dry sense of humour and even dressed in a Scooby Doo costume for the Harbour Festival Street Parade."

David also enjoyed fishing and motorbike riding.

He was given a fitting send-off with his coffin attached on the sidecar of a Harley Davidson when he went for his "last ride" to the Boyne-Tannum Memorial Parklands Crematorium Chapel.

The man who was described as having a "kind heart" had an aortic stenosis, which caused him to have a weak heart valve.

He suffered a blood infection that attacked his heart and, after a couple of strokes, died from a brain haemorrhage at age 52.

David's mum Maureen said ever since he was a little boy he would bring lost dogs home.

"David was brought up on a dairy farm at Shepparton, Victoria and we had working dogs, kelpies, koolies, labradors and (he) always brought home a stray dog," Mrs Bromilow said.

Molly the staffy is now with David's parents.

RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison said David was always fostering dogs to look after them until an owner could be found.

"It's always hard to find volunteers and yet with David it was never a problem," Nicole said.

"(David) would sometimes be told he couldn't adopt anymore because he had enough at home to look after.

"The dogs he saved went on to loving families and the awesome connection of these dogs with their families is because of him."