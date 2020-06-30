‘Snapchat legend’ farewelled with iced coffee

Family and friends carry in the casket in to the chapel at Mt Gravatt.

Sunflowers, iced coffees and a procession of cars were how family and friends honoured motorcycle enthusiast Zac Jones at a funeral service for the loveable Logan larrikin this morning.

Mr Jones, 25, died when his black Yamaha motorcycle collided with cars at the busy Kingston Rd and Wembley Rd intersection on June 21.

His large extended family and some friends gathered at the Mt Gravatt Crematorium Chapel, at Macgregor.

Zac Jones’s mum Debbie wears sunflowers in her hair at the funeral. Pics Adam Head



Many carried single-stemmed sunflowers and others had them in their hair as a sign of respect for the "joker" whose sunny and bright sense of humour won him many mates at work and in Logan.

Zac Jones’s signature drink Dare ice coffee was given to mourners as they arrived at the funeral. PHOTO: Adam Head



Others also wore special black T-shirts with Zac's name in white on the front.

The flowers were placed on top of the casket after the pallbearers, including Zac's brothers and dad, took the coffin into the chapel.

Zac Jones’s brother and a long-time friend from primary school helped to carry the coffin.



"There must be something in the water," the words to Lewis Capaldi's Bruises played in the background as the.

His love of ice coffee was also remembered with family members providing a large Esky filled with bottles of the drink for mourners prior to the service.

Mourners wore black T-shirts with Zac Jones written on the front. PHOTO: Adam Head



His sister Erin spoke about how the pair grew up together in Edens Landing, sliding down a hill in the back yard and picking which bedroom they would have in their newly built house.

Zac Jones’s sister spoke about their playful childhood.



Brother Cam spoke about Zac's generous nature and how he was never judgmental and was taken too early.

His dad Jason spoke about his son's love of technology and social media and said he honed his skills as a child playing with Lego and Matchbox cars.

Others talked about his love of speedway and cars and going for drives in the Torana and chips and gravy.

A poem was read before a series of family photos were displayed.

The order of service for the funeral of Waterford West man Zac Jones.



A minute of silence was held as the members of the chapel stood with heads bowed to pay their last respects before the coffin was taken to the hearse.

Friends from Crestmead State School and Marsden High also attended and revealed how he had helped them get through school.

Those who could not make the service, took the time to watch on Facebook.

Friends including Sophie Kassiotes left heartfelt messages.

"You touched a lot of hearts mate and everyone is watching today thinking of you. May the rest be easy now. I bet you're riding up there being the goofy clown making everyone laugh, just like you did when you were here."

Friends and family follow the hearse after the funeral of Zac Jones. PHOTO: Adam Head



His parents, Debbie and Jason, along with his large extended family of brothers and sisters Ken, Kassie, Erin, Joseph, Joshua, Ben, Toby and Cooper, helped form a guard of honour.

Friends and family attend the funeral of Zachary Jones at Mt Gravatt Crematorium Chapel. PHOTO: Adam Head

Marsden State High School also paid respects to the former "bright and energetic" student.

Principal Andrew Peach said the school shared the link to the online service.

The loveable larrikin Zac Jones.



Mourners wore sunflowers in their hair at the funeral of Zachary Jones at Mt Gravatt Crematorium Chapel. PHOTO: Adam Head



Kingston Rd was closed in both directions with traffic diversions in place for more than four hours.

Since the tragedy, dozens of friends have left floral tributes at the intersection along with bottles of Mr Jones's favourite iced coffee.

