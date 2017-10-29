News

'Love you Daddy': Heartbreaking messages at 1770 memorial

Messages, flowers and ornaments have been placed at a memorial at the Seventeen Seventy headland for the crewmen lost in the Dianne trawler tragedy.
Tegan Annett
by

"I LOVE you Daddy.”

This is just one of many messages of love, loss and heartache left at a memorial at the Seventeen Seventy headland for the fishermen involved in the Dianne trawler tragedy.

The memorial has been adorned with flowers and messages but Agnes Water woman Kathy Robertson-Cipak wants something more permanent.

She and husband Arty, who organised Saturday's paddle out, have asked the Department of National Parks and Wildlife for permission to place a plaque or seat in memory of the six men.

Agnes Water residents and family members and friends of the crewmen visited the memorial on Saturday after an emotional "paddle out” tribute for the crewmen who were onboard the fishing vessel when it flipped and sunk on October 16.

Those who knew the crewmen have left messages too, including "Love you Adsky” and "I'll miss your crazy stories”.

Only one of the seven men, Ruben McDornan, was found alive.

Adam Hoffman and skipper Ben Leahy's bodies were found in the wreckage. Four men, Zach Feeney, Eli Tonks, Adam Bidner and Chris Sammut are still missing.

Agnes Water residents have joined the search, scouring beaches for answers.

