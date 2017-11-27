Love the secret behind the best sausage sizzle

THE secret to the region's "best democracy sausage” is love.
That's according to Belinda Paton from the Calliope State School P&C, who was manning the barbecue on Saturday.
"We put love in it, honey,” Ms Paton said, when asked why their sausages were the best.
"There's a quarter a cup of love and a bit of passion and a bit of tomato sauce as well.”
The barbecue was raising money for the school's chaplain service which helps kids who need a hand.
"It's for the school so anything for the school is worthwhile,” Ms Paton said.
The humble sausage sizzle has become as much a part of election day as actually voting in Australia.
However, there were reports from throughout Queensland that numbers were down as a result of the huge amount of people that cast their votes early.