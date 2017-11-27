Love the secret behind the best sausage sizzle

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

THE secret to the region's "best democracy sausage” is love.

That's according to Belinda Paton from the Calliope State School P&C, who was manning the barbecue on Saturday.

"We put love in it, honey,” Ms Paton said, when asked why their sausages were the best.

"There's a quarter a cup of love and a bit of passion and a bit of tomato sauce as well.”

The barbecue was raising money for the school's chaplain service which helps kids who need a hand.

"It's for the school so anything for the school is worthwhile,” Ms Paton said.

The humble sausage sizzle has become as much a part of election day as actually voting in Australia.

However, there were reports from throughout Queensland that numbers were down as a result of the huge amount of people that cast their votes early.