Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

‘Love of my life’: Executed bikie’s ex-partner speaks out

by Kate Kyriacou
12th Oct 2020 9:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Shane Bowden's former partner Trudi McPhee, who has a 14-year-old son with the slain bikie, said she was devastated at the loss of the man she said was "the love of my life".

Bowden was found dead outside his home in Pimpama, on the northern Gold Coast, overnight. He had been shot dead in an execution-style murder while his new partner and two small children were inside.

Shane Bowden's former partner and the mother of his teenage son, Trudi McPhee.
Shane Bowden's former partner and the mother of his teenage son, Trudi McPhee.

 

Bikie Shane Bowden. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Bikie Shane Bowden. Picture: Tertius Pickard

"He was a wonderful person," Ms McPhee said.

"He might have had some issues but deep down at the end of the day, he had a very good heart. He always put other people first.

"He did jail time for other people that he should never have done jail time for.

"But he did it because he didn't want to speak and dob anyone in.

"He took whatever was thrown his way and served the time.

"I just can't believe it. I never ever thought that this day would ever get here. He was the love of my life."

Ms McPhee said Bowden had had a difficult life.

Police at the murder scene in Cox St Pimpama where notorious bikie Shane Bowden was gunned down in his driveway. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Police at the murder scene in Cox St Pimpama where notorious bikie Shane Bowden was gunned down in his driveway. Picture: Glenn Hampson

He was adopted as a child and became a champion cyclist as a youth. He was supposed to represent Australia at the Olympics but suffered injury problems.

After leaving cycling, he spent a lot of time at the gym. It was there that he met members of an outlaw motorcycle gang, she said.

"He lived for the biker life," Ms McPhee said.

"All I know is that these biker wars need to stop. I never thought this day would come.

"When he was around, he was a really good father.

"He had a heart of gold. If someone wanted something, he'd be the first to rush to help

"He just meant the world to me."

Shane Bowden when he arrived in Queensland from Victoria, breaching COVID restrictions. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Shane Bowden when he arrived in Queensland from Victoria, breaching COVID restrictions. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Bowden spoke to The Courier-Mail after authorities wrongly claimed he'd flown from Melbourne to Brisbane while infected with coronavirus.

He said Ms McPhee "has meant so much to me over so many years … she is what keeps me grounded".

"I know she will always be a part of me because of my son but this time I blew any chance I had with her again," Bowden said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks qld crime shane bowden

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Learner driver, 17, crashes car into truck in Gladstone

        Premium Content Learner driver, 17, crashes car into truck in Gladstone

        Breaking A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said she was driving without a guardian and had two fifteen-year-old passengers.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 11.

        Teen wouldn’t give watch house glasses back

        Premium Content Teen wouldn’t give watch house glasses back

        Crime Angel Colina Koorinjum Dare pleaded guilty to a three-month spate of offending.

        Boy taken to hospital after Calliope pool slip

        Premium Content Boy taken to hospital after Calliope pool slip

        News An ambulance was called to the Calliope Swimming Pool this afternoon.