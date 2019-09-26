‘Love of my life’: Radio star farewells husband

ROBIN Bailey has shared her heartbreak over the death of her husband and "absolute soulmate" Sean Pickwell this morning.

Sharing the devastating news via her public Facebook page, Bailey announced that Pickwell, 56, who was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2017, died at home in Brisbane in his wife's arms and surrounded by family

Bailey finished up her time with Triple M's The Big Breakfast on Friday in order to be by her husband's side.

"What can I say . my big beautiful panda has gone. He died as he lived … his way … at home with us holding him … early this morning," Bailey wrote.

"In this moment there are no words or feelings that can truly express the love and gratitude I have for my husband Sean Pickwell. He came into our lives and healed us. He loved me so hard and taught me so much and now whatever life throws at us we will be stronger, wiser and more fierce because of him.

"He was my absolute soulmate, the true love of my life and whatever I do from now on he will be in my heart and in my corner cheering me on."

Bailey, who lost her first husband Tony Smart, the father to her three sons - Fin, 19, Lewin, 17, and Piper, 14 - to suicide in 2014, began dating Pickwell in 2015 and married him in November following his terminal diagnosis.

She recently had the rhythm of his heartbeat tattooed on her arm so that he would "be with me always".

Bailey urged her followers to donate blood via Team Sean Pickwell Red25 at any blood bank in Australia and to donate to not-for-profit organisation Karuna, which "gave us the support and means to grant his final wishes to die at home surrounded in love with the people he loved."