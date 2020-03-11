Love is in the air, but not in Gladstone

LOVE is all around us, or so it would seem, but it looks like Gladstone people might be missing out on the cuddles.

According to online dating platform Tinder, Rockhampton to our north and Bundy to the south are getting their fair share of loving, but Gladstone was excluded from the list of top locations around Australia for successful match rates.

Data released by Tinder detailed the top-10 locations, with some surprising results.

Regional towns ­are leaving the major cities high and dry, by rounding out the top 10.

­Tamworth took out top spot, Albury was second and ­Rockhampton slid into third.

Mackay came in sixth with others that made the rankings including Bundaberg, Wagga Wagga, Launceston, Townsville, Darwin and Cairns.

Sydney fell way short at number 32, with ­Melbourne only slightly better at 31.

The revelation was shared last week as Tinder prepared to launch its new interactive “choose your own adventure” apocalyptic experience, Swipe Night. The development is a new means for users to create meaningful ­connections, with the ­company creating a “mini-film” content series to run over three weekends to ­deliver a first-person dating experience.

Tinder chief executive Elie Seidman said the ­experience was centred around Gen Z. ­

“This generation is ­looking for new ways to ­connect, but one of the hardest parts is breaking the ice once you’ve matched,” Ms Seidman said.

“Starting a conversation with someone new can be ­intimidating, so we created Swipe Night to give a shared, entertaining experience that would allow them to have a deeper connection.”

Swipe Night launches this Saturday, March 14.