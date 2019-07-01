Menu
Steven Green of Pacific Pines and Brittany Capps of Southport. Pic Mike Batterham
Love is dead: Singles expo turnout ‘terrible’

Annie Perets
1st Jul 2019 4:13 AM
A BIG singles expo on the Gold Coast has been stood up, with even the organiser calling the turnout "terrible" particularly lacking in males.

Single and Ready to Mingle Expo organiser Diane Hap said it would not be returning after a "terrible" turnout for the three-day expo in Broadbeach on Friday, Saturday and today.

The Gold Coast Bulletin understands some exhibitors left earlier than planned because of the low turnout.

Estimates of how many turned out for the debut expo at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre ranged from a modest 300 to potentially a 1000 - but the real problem was a lack of men.

Ms Hap said men had to be "dragged" to participate in the speed dating.

"The live shows with (Married At First Sight's) Mike Gunner were really entertaining and brought together some couple who seemed happy with who they got," Ms Hap said.

"There are more single women on the Gold Coast. We had lots and lots of people saying on social media they were coming so I don't know what happened."

The live dating shows involved a person picking someone for a date out of a line-up based on how they answered questions.

Ros Bond and John Barnett. Pic Mike Batterham
Love coaches, wine brands and an adult toy store were among the many exhibition stalls.

But Balloon Aloft owner Brittany Capps, who operates hot-air ballooning flights, was happy telling the Bulletin it was successful for boosting business and connecting singles.

She saw romantic connections forming before her eyes both as part of the onstage shows and while people browsed around, Ms Capps said.

"I hope they do it again. It's a great way to get people off Tinder and meeting face-to-face."

Attendee and Gold Coast psychic Ros Bond is keeping tight lipped on whether she saw John Barnett coming.

She was predicting futures at the expo when asked to jump on stage for a live dating show and won a date with John Barnett.

The pair have since shared a romantic dinner and Mr Barnett wants to get to know the medium better but he will have to work for it.

"She's playing hard to get," Mr Barnett said. "We enjoyed our time together."

