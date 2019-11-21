Menu
Students at Love Bites, a program which provides students a safe environment to talk about consent, relationship violence and sexual harrassment and abuse. Picture: myPolice Senior Constable Kelly Humphries
Love Bites in Miriam Vale

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Nov 2019 5:00 AM
YEAR 10 students at Miriam Vale State High School learnt heavy but important subject matters this week, as part of a campaign to break the cycle of domestic, family and relationship violence.

Love Bites, a program hosted by Miriam Vale Senior Constable Kelly Humphries and Sergeant Vicki Dredge, was a practical health seminar which provided students a safe environment to talk about difficult topics.

Snr-Constable Humphries said the program was aimed at educating students aged 15-17 years old about consent, relationship violence and sexual harrasment and abuse.

On average, one in three young people do not think controlling someone is a form of violence, and one in four think it’s normal to pressure girls into having sex.

Snr-Constable Humphries said students found the program helpful to learn the different types of domestic violence, while others found sexual consent eye-opening with a number of perceptions and stereotypes being challenged.

The two sessions were followed by a creative component where students expressed their ideas and thoughts.

Love Bites was funded and supported by the Gladstone Region Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence.

