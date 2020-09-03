Man killed mate in jealous rage

A man who punched his friend in the head and left him to die under a shrub will spend at least 6 years in jail.

A man who punched his friend in the head and left him to die under a shrub will spend at least 6 years in jail.

A Melbourne man punched his friend in the head, dragged him off a road and left him to die under a shrub over claims of a love affair.

Frankston man Daryl Rivett, 55, was on Thursday jailed for up to 9 years in Victoria's Supreme Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Rivett admitted repeatedly punching his 53-year-old friend Lamin "Lee" Mastertom-Bojang, who hit his head on the ground and died in hospital 3 days after the attack in December.

The pair had known each other for several months and had shared drinks and "banter" before the attack.

A Frankston man has been sentenced after he punched his friend and left him for dead underneath shrubs.

But Rivett's attitude soured after 5 litres of cask wine when he stormed the squat where his former partner and Mr Mastertom-Bojang were drinking and chatting in the early hours.

"I know you two are screwing," he yelled at the pair.

His victim replied: "I love you bro. I wouldn't do this to you bro."

In a "fit of drunken pique" Rivett punched his friend as they were walked to his tent on the foreshore, Justice Michael Croucher said.

The blows knocked Mr Mastertom-Bojang to the ground. Rivett dragged him off the road and left him under shrubs. An hour later, he called paramedics who found the unconscious man.

Mr Mastertom-Bojang was born in Gambia but raised in Sweden, speaking the language fluently and enjoyed golf. He moved to Australia in 2007 and was a dad of 6 children.

The day after the attack, Rivett handed himself in to police. He later apologised for his actions.

"What happened haunts me every day. I say sorry to the victim every day," he said.

The judge took into account Rivett's traumatic childhood when he handed down his sentence.

His alcoholic father beat him and his mother, he was severely bullied at school and at one point tried to take his life at a school camp. For that he was suspended for 2 weeks.

No one showed him "any solace", Justice Croucher said of the man.

He jailed Rivett for up to 9 years, but he will be eligible for parole after 6 years.

Originally published as Love affair claims led to fatal punch attack