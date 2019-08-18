Lounge room detail ‘bugging’ us all

If there's anything we've learned about Jesse on The Block so far, it's that he doesn't hold back.

Each of the five couples was given another huge challenge of completing a formal lounge room, and while most teams did really well, Jesse and Mel fell short for another week.

Last week they copped major flak over their "failed" ensuite and this week, well let's just say they had one feature Shaynna Blaze "hated", a comment that wasn't taken lightly by Jesse.

He accused her of not having "expensive" taste - a comment that not only left fellow contestants with their mouths wide open, but also host Scott Cam and girlfriend Mel too.

Shaynna was referring to his marble tiles which Jesse said are the most expensive of their kind.

Even though they spent $35,000 on their formal lounge room - it still wasn't enough to impress the judges.

Jesse’s comment about judge Shaynna Blaze even left his girlfriend Mel in shock.

HOUSE 5: Jesse and Mel

Jesse and Mel's reveal started off great with Darren Palmer pointing out all the things he liked about the room such as the very expensive and heavy looking door. He described the room as "luxurious" and "contemporary" but that's where it ended.

Shaynna too liked the ceiling rose and contemporary light, but couldn't help but slam the one feature she "hated".

"I just don't understand the perimeter of tiles around this room," she said.

Naturally, Jesse fired back saying: "Doesn't she have expensive taste?"

The comment left host Scott Cam gobsmacked before asking Jesse to repeat what he said.

"I can tell you she has great taste and thank you for asking on national TV, it will be good," Scott said laughing.

But Jesse had more to say.

"It's colour cutter marble, it's the most expensive type of marble there is," he said.

Okay Jesse we get it - but Shaynna still hates it.

"I'm not just going go say I don't like it … I hate it."

Shaynna ‘hated’ the perimeter of tiles around Jesse and Mel’s formal lounge room prompting Jesse to accuse her of not having ‘expensive’ taste. Picture: The Block

Jesse explained that a lot of his clients (he is a real estate agent) would be instantly impressed and appreciate the detailing - "Did she know it's colour cutter, or?" Give it up Jesse.

Darren changed his tune a little and chimed in to say the tile boarder does it no justice in terms of "soul".

"It jars with the rest of the room," he said.

Now the judges were on a bit of a rant, Neale Whitaker also got involved by describing the room like the foyer of an office. That can't be good.

It feels a little forced," he said. "I feel like I'm in some kind of corporate waiting room before I go into an office. It's not feeling warm and fuzzy."

Of course none of the judges comments phased Jesse who said he wasn't going to change a thing about the lounge room.

Perhaps the one thing he could have another go at doing is that floral arrangement which Shaynna said was the worst she had ever seen. It was pretty bad.

Even though they were slammed, they didn't come last. The pair came second last with a score of 22.

Neale Whitaker describing the room like the foyer of a corporate office ie not ‘warm and fuzzy’. Picture: The Block

HOUSE 1: Mitch and Mark

For the second week in a row Bondi boys Mitch and Mark fell half a point short of coming first, with a score of 28.5 - they lost to Matt and Elise.

Either way the judges literally fell in love the moment they walked into their "Hollywood" styled room.

"These guys are Hollywood, it's absolutely magnificent. It's lush, it is over the top and I love it," Shaynna said.

"When was the last time you saw curtains in the spice orange colour," she asked, to which Neale replied, "1977".

The colour combination of blues, greens and soft browns was what got the judges hooked.

Darren in particular was extremely impressed with the work that had been put into the floor.

"It looks really finessed," he said.

The judges fell in love with Mitch and Mark’s ‘Hollywood’ lounge. Picture: The Block

The only issue Shaynna had with the room, because there always has to be one, was how the fireplace wasn't elevated.

It was actually "bugging" her. That's the word she used.

"We have this expansive room, we have this ceiling height, and everything is directed around the fire place and it is bugging me to no end that it is flushed to the half," she said, frustrated.

"A fireplace like that needs to be 100 or 200 from the floor so that annoys me."

Meanwhile, Darren was picturing the hallway as a catwalk with the song I'm Too Sexy blaring in the background, as you do.

They absolutely nailed the colour combo. Picture: The Block

HOUSE 2: Tess and Luke

Last week Tess and Luke were slammed with a double whammy after they failed to deliver both room challenges, and even though they managed to finish their formal lounge, it wasn't enough to keep them from coming last with a score of 22.

Neale definitely got their hopes up when he walked in describing it as another "wow" room (they had just seen Mitch and Mark's).

"It's very modern but has a sense of grander and fits the heritage of the house," he said.

Darren loved the flooring of herringbone pattern, matt finish and the colour scheme.

But that was about it.

Tess and Luke’s loungeroom was described as very modern with a sense of grander. Picture: The Block

Shaynna said that even though the pair nailed it structurally, they struggled with the scale or style.

"Whoever is doing the styling here is panicking and don't really know what they're doing," she said. Ouch. (It was Tess).

Neale said his first instinct was an "elegant but blank canvas".

"As far as blank canvas' go it's a really good one," he said. Well that sounds positive I guess?

"I want to come in here, roll my sleeves up and finish the room for them."

That probably would have helped before scoring night.

Shaynna wasn't a fan of the dark shelves, calling them a "mistake".

"It's because we have the strength of the fire place in the middle and we don't need the strong lines of the cabinetry, it feels too heavy," she said.

It wasn't all doom and gloom. In fact after all that Darren said they are 80 per cent there and didn't need to change anything.

"They just need to add more," he said. "To make it feel more like a home."

But the judges had an issue with their sense of style - apart from this wall they said the others were to bare. Picture: The Block

HOUSE 3: Andy and Deb

Colour was the first thing the judges noticed about this room.

"The execution is incredible," Shaynna said.

She loved the green wall, the artwork, the velvet chairs - she was just really excited over the colour and vibrancy of the room.

"Everything in here is the right scale for space," Darren added, saying they found a nice balance to make the grand space feel personal.

Andy and Deb decided to add a massive palm tree to the room and it paid off.

"There is a sense of colonial in here too which comes from the big palm tree," Neale said.

There was definitely a great pop of colour and vibrancy in this room. Picture: The Block

He was also stoked it served as a multifunctional room where he could chill out if he wanted, or watch TV.

But it wouldn't be right if Shaynna didn't have an issue with something.

The ambience wasn't "cosy enough" for her.

"It's because it's light, white, bright and it's in your face," she said.

She wanted the beautiful green of the palm tree on the walls. But sadly, Andy and Deb ran out of time.

They got themselves a score of 25.5 (third place) - not bad considering.

The judges loved the beachy feel of the room. Picture: The Block

HOUSE 4: Matt and Elise (winners)

After all the tears and tantrums, Matt and Elise managed to finish their lounge room on a massive high, earning them the top score of 29. They also got themselves $10,000 and a $35,000 Ganaeau fridge - not bad at all.

It was also the only room Shaynna couldn't fault.

"It's the first house that has all its cornicing, ceiling rose … love love love," she said as she looked around the room in complete awe.

"This is pretty spectacular," Neale said.

Matt and Elise delivered an almost perfect room with a score of 29. Picture: The Block

Shaynna was still in shock over the great detail, while Darren couldn't get over the "simple colour palette".

"It feels like a modern take on what this building requires which is a gentle understanding of heritage detailing and how beautiful and effective it can be."

"I'm fizzing out about it." Well, that's good to know Darren.

"Oh God it's beautiful," Shaynna said as she looked up to the venetian plaster on the wall.

Neale said they really nailed the "homely" feel.

"I don't think I have ever walked into a room on The Block that feels this confident," he said, adding that he "really means it". Must be pretty good then.

Neale finished it off by saying; "It's a room that says 'I know who I am and I know what I'm worth'."

Well, it was a clear winner for the judges.

It had all them home feels the judges were after. Picture: The Block

SCOREBOARD:

Mitch and Mark: 28.5

Tess and Luke: 22

Andy and Deb: 25.5

Matt and Elise: 29 (winners)

Jesse and Mel: 23

The Block airs tomorrow at 7pm on Channel 9

But they loved the contemporary light and ceiling rose. Picture: The Block

And even found a way to make orange curtains look good. Picture: The Block

They loved this chandelier but said it could have been bigger to reflect off the fireplace wall. Picture: The Block

It definitely had an element of chill. Picture: The Block