Loud music leads to community service for Gladstone man

A Gladstone man who took exception to a police direction to turn his music down appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

John William Sten, 42, pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Sten’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

At 9.20pm on March 11 , police attended William Street, Gladstone Central following a reported noise complaint.

After repeatedly knocking for a number of minutes, Sten opened the door and turned down his loud music after police requested he do so.

Police observed Sten to be unsteady on his feet and smelling of liquor.

When police questioned Sten he spat over a banister and said to the police, “You’re impeding on my f---ing residences” and “I know my f---ing rights”.

Sten was warned about using bad language by police and was given a ‘noise abatement direction’.

When police explained the direction, Sten yelled out, “c---!”

At 9.40pm Sten was arrested for police nuisance and escorted in handcuffs to a police vehicle outside the unit complex.

When police were escorting him he tried to pull his arms away several times and attempted to elbow a police officer who was searching him later.

Sten was transported to the Gladstone watch house and charged with public nuisance and obstruct police.

He was later released on bail ahead of his court appearance.

Mr Manthey imposed the mandatory minimum 80 hours community service and recorded convictions against Sten.

