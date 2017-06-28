LIGHTS OUT: 721 Gladstone buildings were left without power

UPDATE:

About 721 buildings were left in darkness after a sudden power outage hit the Gladstone region this morning.

Residents heard a loud bang at about 10.30 am today, followed by the eerie silence of the electricity switching off.

The power came back on at about 11.10am.

Ergon Energy workers at the source of the power failure.

It is believed the damage was the result of a bird bridging the top of a Tank St power line however, this has not been confirmed by Ergon Energy.

Areas including the Gladstone CBD, South Gladstone, Toolooa and Barney Point were affected.

Traffic lights in the affected areas should now be functional.

EARLIER 10.40am

A LOUD bang followed by an eerie silence has left parts of the Gladstone region without power.

A spokesperson from Ergon Energy has confirmed that parts of South Gladstone, Barney Point, Gladstone CBD and Toolooa, have been left without power due to damages.

Ergon Energy power outages map Gladstone

Approximately 721 Ergon Energy customers, both businesses and residencies, have been left in the dark.

An employee of a Gladstone business on Goondoon St said she heard a loud bang, believed to be a power line failure somewhere in the area.

The Observer believes the damage occurred after a bird has bridged the top of a power line on Tank St.

Motorists are urged to be careful with reports of traffic light failures in areas affected.

Police have been notified and have subsequently contacted the council.

Emergency repairs are underway.