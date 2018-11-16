LOUD AND CLEAR: New phone towers planned

NEW RECEPTION: Two towers will be placed in the Gladstone region.

NEW RECEPTION: Two towers will be placed in the Gladstone region. Chris Ison ROK141117ctower4

TWO locations in the Gladstone region have been approved for new mobile towers to improve coverage.

Coverage black spots at Deepwater National Park, and at Jobson Rd in Agnes Water have been identified by the Federal Government during round two of the Mobile Black Spot program.

The two mobile towers will be built and operated by Telstra.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said he was proud of delivering better mobile coverage to his electorate.

"Round two of the program will deliver new or upgraded coverage to 6500 homes and businesses across 17,500 square kilometres from 266 new or upgraded towers,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"This includes 1900 kilometres of major transport routes.”

Regional Communications Minister Bridget McKenzie said many homes and businesses have benefited from rounds one and two of the program.

"I aim to help build the kinds of communities our children and grandchildren either want to stay in or come back to, and better mobile phone coverage is a big part of that,” Ms McKenzie said.

In total, 32,000 homes and businesses in Australia, covering 86,000 square kilometres, have benefited from both rounds of the mobile phone coverage upgrade program.

Eleven locations in the Gladstone region have been identified by community members as mobile phone coverage black spots. They are Gladstone CBD, West Gladstone, New Auckland, Callemondah, Toolooa, Glen Eden, Boyne Island, Tannum Sands, Calliope, West Stowe and Bororen.

The locations for round two were selected after public submissions on black spots.

All 266 locations can be viewed online.